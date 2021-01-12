A B.C. Supreme Court judge found John Albert Buchanan, accused in the September 2017 murder of Richard Sitar in Nanaimo, not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty of manslaughter. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file)

A B.C. Supreme Court judge found John Albert Buchanan, accused in the September 2017 murder of Richard Sitar in Nanaimo, not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty of manslaughter. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file)

Man found guilty of manslaughter in bludgeoning death in Nanaimo

Verdict comes down in John Albert Buchanan’s trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo

A B.C. Supreme Court judge has found the man arrested in connection with 2017 bludgeoning death in south Nanaimo guilty of manslaughter, but not guilty of second-degree murder.

John Albert Buchanan was charged with second-degree murder after Richard Sitar was found dead in his apartment near Nanaimo’s downtown in September 2017, but due to the dynamics between the two men, Judge Robin Baird found Buchanan guilty of the lesser charge.

The trial began Oct. 19 in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo and evidence was presented depicting Sitar as someone who bullied and abused Buchanan, including an incident in which Sitar pepper sprayed the accused at a McDonald’s restaurant on Nicol Street.

Video entered into evidence showed Buchanan entering, then leaving Sitar’s apartment the day of the incident. Expert witnesses said it appeared Sitar was beaten to death with a bat-like instrument, though such an object was never found.

The judge revoked Buchanan’s bail and he is back in custody.

A pre-sentence report has been ordered by the judge and a date for sentencing is expected to be set on March 1.

Leanne Mascolo and Catherine Hagen, co-Crown counsels, and Michael Munro, defence counsel, did not wish to comment.

More to come.

RELATED: Trial begins for man who was beaten and died in south end

RELATED: Second-degree murder charge in Nicol Street apartment murder


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

murder trialNanaimo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UPDATE: Three people seriously injured in crash on the Duke Point Highway in Nanaimo
Next story
Manatee in Florida found with ‘Trump’ drawn on back, officials say

Just Posted

Campbell River courthouse. Google maps
Listening to podcast while driving with your phone beside you not distracted driving, judge rules

Campbell River man appeals ticket, saying he was not touching the phone while podcast played

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney and Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan had a conversation on Monday with regards to the economic transition plan for Vancouver Island, following the minister’s Dec.17 announcement to phase out 19 Discovery Island fish farms by 2022 . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Fisheries minister and MP Blaney talk about economic transition plans for Vancouver Island re: fish farm decision

Suggestions involve holding an economic development summit for North Island with feds and regional stakeholders

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
Campbell River’s new crime year kicks off with bear spray incident at courthouse

With great joy, Campbell River RCMP waved goodbye to 2020 and hoped… Continue reading

Mayor Brad Unger confirmed the council’s decision to conclude the appointment of Illes as fire chief and although the reason for termination was not specified, he said that it was a “human resources matter.”(Black Press file photo)
Council fires Gold River fire chief

While reason for termination remains undisclosed, co-workers cry foul and hand in their pagers

Campbell River fire crews battled a structure fire on Sunday morning which sent one person to hospital. Photo courtesy Campbell River Fire Department
One to hospital after fire engulfs South Island Highway building

Early morning blaze under investigation

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

School District 71 and Island Health have reported a second COVID-19 exposure in a local school. File photo
Second COVID-19 exposure in Miracle Beach school community

Latest case is seventh on Island in 2021 and was linked to bus route, not school itself

Police released surveillance footage of a man setting fire to a homeless woman’s blankets while she slept on a downtown sidewalk on Hamilton Street, near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, around 4 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2020. (Vancouver police handout)
Police hunt for arsonist who lit sleeping homeless woman’s blanket on fire in Vancouver

Police are looking for both the suspect and victim, urging anyone with information to come forward

A B.C. Supreme Court judge found John Albert Buchanan, accused in the September 2017 murder of Richard Sitar in Nanaimo, not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty of manslaughter. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file)
Man found guilty of manslaughter in bludgeoning death in Nanaimo

Verdict comes down in John Albert Buchanan’s trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Extra doses will come this spring starting in April

Former Vancouver Giants forward Evander Kane is seen here in Game 7 of the second round of the 2009 WHL playoffs against the Spokane Chiefs (Sam Chan under Wikipedia Commons licence)
NHL player with B.C. ties, Evander Kane, files for bankruptcy claiming $27M in debt

Sharks left winger lists liabilities of close to $30 million in court filing

Cowichan Tribes expects to start vaccinating members against COVID-19 on Wednesday, Jan. 13. (Citizen file)
Another Vancouver Island First Nation to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Roll-out planned for Wednesday as Cowichan Tribes deals with outbreak

Anti-Racist Coalition Vancouver started a petition calling on B.C.’s education officials to make Black Shirt Day official. The inaugural event in solidarity with Black and racialized Canadians takes place on Friday, Jan. 15. (Screenshot/Change.org)
Petition calling for official anti-racism Black Shirt Day gaining traction in B.C.

Anti-Racism Coalition Vancouver advocates for a day of solidarity for Black and racialized Canadians

Most Read