Man found dead in park in Nanaimo

Body of Nanaimo man who was in his 30s found in Harry Wipper Park on Sunday

Nanaimo RCMP have confirmed a person was found dead in Harry Wipper Park on the weekend.

Police confirmed the body was found Sunday in the park, located in north Nanaimo, but would not provide further details other than to say the death was not considered suspicious and the investigation was turned over to the B.C. Coroners Service.

“I can confirm the B.C. Coroners Service is in the early stages of its fact-finding investigation involving a male in his 30s from Nanaimo to determine how, where, when and by what means he came to his sudden, unexpected death,” said Andy Watson, B.C. Coroners Service spokesman, in an e-mail.

