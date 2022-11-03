Pacific Institution in Abbotsford

Pacific Institution in Abbotsford

Man dies while serving time in Abbotsford prison for double murder

Darcy Sidoruk, sentenced in 1982, was an inmate at Pacific Institution

Correctional Service Canada (CSC) is reporting that an inmate serving a double-murder sentence at Pacific Institution in Abbotsford has died.

Darcy Sidoruk died on Wednesday, Nov. 2, a press release states. He had been serving an indeterminate sentence for second-degree murder since Sept. 20, 1982.

The CSC did not indicate Sidoruk’s cause of death.

ALSO SEE: Murderer and sexual assailant dies while housed at Pacific Institution in Abbotsford

“As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, the CSC will review the circumstances. CSC policy requires that the police and the coroner be notified,” the press release states.

Sidoruk was 16 years old when he shot to death a close family friend, Yvonne Doucette, and hitchhiker James Pitt in October 1980 in Fort St. John.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment with no parole eligibility for 20 years after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree murder.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsDeathdouble murderprison

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Someone in the Gulf Islands is auctioning off a ‘lifetime collection’ of musical instruments
Next story
‘It’s going to kill the whole taxi industry’: Protest at Uber hiring fair in Kelowna

Just Posted

The Gold River Co-op is now open. The village has not had a grocery store since 2016. Photo courtesy Sheri Johnston
Gold River’s new grocery store first step in plan to build community’s food resilience

Tanille Johnston (left) is sworn in as Campbell River’s first Indigenous city councillor by Judge Barbara Flewelling at a ceremony held at the Tidemark Theatre Nov. 1, 2022. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River’s first Indigenous city councillor takes a seat at the table

The new school board for district 72 takes their oath of office Tuesday night. Pictured, Left to right are: Daryl Hagen, Dave Harper, Joyce McMann, Kat Eddy, Shannon Briggs, Craig Gillis and Janice Gladish are sorn in by Secretary-Treasurer Kevin Patrick. Photo: Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Kat Eddy appointed new School District 72 chairperson

Naloxone. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
Island Health issues drug poisoning advisory for Campbell River