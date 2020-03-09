Man dies in Whistler after RCMP use baton, pepper spray, electric shock in altercation

Whistler RCMP said they responded to a call about an intoxicated man in the Village

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after an RCMP-involved incident left a man dead in Whistler on Sunday.

Whistler RCMP said they responded to a call about an intoxicated man in the Village causing a disturbance at about 11 a.m.

According to the Independent Investigations Office of B.C., RCMP said they used pepper spray, a Taser and batons to get control of the man.

RCMP said the man “suddenly became very still,” leading police to begin CPR and call for an ambulance.

The man was taken to hospital but pronounced dead after arriving. The police officers were treated for minor injuries and released

The police watchdog is asking any witnesses to call 1-855-446-8477.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Spring awakening: the mercury is rising and the flowers are sprouting
Next story
COVID-19 closes sites around the world as stocks, oil prices sink

Just Posted

Campbell River’s Jalen Price marks WHL milestone

Price recently skated in his 100th WHL game

It’s almost time for Campbell River to Paint The Town Red

It’s just about time to Paint the Town Red, Campbell River. Starting… Continue reading

Body found on Cortes Island

RCMP “very confident” body that of missing Miles Meester

Running from depression to the ranks of Team Canada

‘I think I’ll very much feel like a little fish in a big pond, but I’ll have the biggest smile there’

Storm beat Buccaneers, advance to next round

Campbell River beats Nanaimo by 4-1 score in Game 6 and will face Oceanside next

VIDEO: Elizabeth Warren makes SNL cameo after dropping out of Democratic race

Warren made fun of how she was portrayed during campaign

Canada’s top doctor warns against travelling on cruise ships over COVID-19

Update comes as Canada prepares to repatriate 237 Canadians on a cruise ship expected to dock in California

‘Incredibly thoughtful, compassionate’: B.C.’s Dr. Bonnie Henry resolves to ‘break’ COVID-19

B.C.’s top doctor has been part of the fight against SARS, ebola, flu

Man dies in Whistler after RCMP use baton, pepper spray, electric shock in altercation

Whistler RCMP said they responded to a call about an intoxicated man in the Village

Coronavirus-infected cruise ship carrying Canadians set to dock in California

There are 21 people diagnosed with COVID-19 aboard the Grand Princess

Elvis returns to lead Blue Jackets to 2-1 triumph over Canucks

Vancouver clings to final Western Conference playoff spot

‘You’re my first female driver’: B.C. women hit the road in male-dominated ride-hailing sector

Women driving for Uber and Lyft open up about safety, licensing and why they’re in the minority

Fire destroys chalet at Mount Washington, as eight escape

Fire department needed UTV to gain access because of Alpine Village location

Feds secure plane to bring Canadians home from coronavirus-stricken Grand Princess

There are 237 Canadians on board the cruise ship

Most Read