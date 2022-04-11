Sidney/North Saanich RCMP says the fire-related death of a man early Saturday morning is not suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing. (Black Press Media file photo)

Sidney/North Saanich RCMP says the fire-related death of a man early Saturday morning is not suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man dies in Greater Victoria fire while mother, child escape

Fire is not considered suspicious, investigation ongoing

BC Coroners Service, Sidney/North Saanich RCMP and provincial fire officials are investigating after a man died in a house fire early Saturday morning (April 9).

RCMP Cpl. Duncan Ferguson said officials were called to a structure fire at a rural property on Creswell Road, off McTavish Road, shortly before 4 a.m. It appears the building included a shop and dwelling.

A mother and child were able to escape the blaze. It’s unclear if or how the man was related to the survivors and he has not been identified at this time.

While RCMP said they expect to release additional information, the fire does not appear to be suspicious, Ferguson said.

RELATED: One dead following overnight house fire in Port Alberni

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

fireSaanich Peninsula

Previous story
B.C. announces $5.34 million to combat violence against Indigenous women
Next story
‘We need some urgency behind this’: B.C. advocate calls for action on World Parkinson’s Day

Just Posted

Crash to Pass is a fan favourite at Saratoga Speedway. Douglas Waller photo
Owners of Black Creek racetrack withdraw rezoning application

Campbell River Community Foundation
Neighbourhood Small Grants of up to $500 available from Community Foundat

Brent Fedirchuk, right, receives the 2016 Wayne Demoskoff Volunteer of the Year award from sponsor Peter Mugleston of the Best Western Barclay Plus Hotel at the Funtastic Alberni/ Okee Dokee Slopitch tournament. (PHOTO COURTESY FUNTASTIC ALBERNI)
Vancouver Island helicopter pilot mourned after fatal crash

VIRL announced Saturday afternoon that it has re-engaged the assigned mediator in its labour dispute with librarians represented by BCGEU. The Sidney/North Saanich branch of VIRL was the site of pickets as late as April 8. (Black Press Media file photo)
VIRL announces it is going back to the table with a mediator in library strike