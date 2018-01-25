Gabriola RCMP have reported a man has died after being hit by vehicle while jogging on Wednesday. (BLACK PRESS file photo)

Man dies after being struck by vehicle while jogging on Gabriola Island

Victim was running with a group Wednesday morning

A man died after he was struck by a vehicle on Gabriola Island on Wednesday.

According to a Gabriola RCMP press release, the victim was running with a group of joggers on Berry Point Road near the Twin Beaches Mall when the accident happened shortly after 8 a.m.

Emergency crews transported the victim to a medical centre, but efforts to save him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead later that day.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and co-operated with police.

The initial investigation determined the vehicle crossed over both travel lanes before striking the jogger. The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the crash.

Berry Point Road was closed for several hours while police investigated the accident scene.

Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call Gabriola RCMP at 250 247-8333.

Previous story
Legendary skiing filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93
Next story
Dianne Watts, most B.C. Liberals would keep taxpayers’ money

Just Posted

Campbell River neighbourhood isn’t interested in having a fire hall next door

‘We’re not against the fire department finding a new home, just not there’

LOOKING BACK: The man for whom the Campbell River was named

A Look Back into the History of the Campbell River Area

Campbell River’s Teal Harle makes the Canadian Olympic Team

It was the ultimate and decisive event for the slopestyle athletes last… Continue reading

UPDATE: Assessment underway on slope that gave way, trapping two seniors

Campbell River fire crews rescue two seniors trapped by mudslide, four homes evacuated

Campbell River-area residents escape tsunami warning disruption, unlike Tofino and Ucluelet residents

Tsunami warning was issued

Canada to double spending on global education fund: Trudeau

PM Justin Trudeau says Canada to grow commitment to Global Partnership for Education fund

Competition Bureau sues Ticketmaster over misleading ticket price advertising

Competition Bureau claims ticket giant inflates price from what was advertised by up to 65 per cent

Man dies after being struck by vehicle while jogging on Gabriola Island

Victim was running with a group Wednesday morning

Legendary skiing filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93

Warren Miller, the pioneering snow-sports filmmaker, died Wednesday at his home on Orcas Island.

Province looking at mass notification alert system

Immediate notifications could be available for wireless subscribers in April 2018

B.C. restaurant caught in dispute over franchise’s trademarked ‘socialhouse’ name

Browns Socialhouse says its trademarked the name, demanding a Chilliwack business make changes

Tonight’s the night for Vancouver Island businesses to shine

Annual Business Excellence awards being handed out in Victoria

Grieving parents of dead B.C. baseball player, 14, want answers

Parents said they found their son lying on the bathroom floor with a vape pen beside him

BCHL Today: Guns n’ Hoses as Wenatchee honours police and fire department

Eric Welsh provides a (near) daily look at goings on around the BCHL and the junior A world.

Most Read