Man dies after being hit by pickup in Nanaimo

A man has died after being struck by a pickup truck in south Nanaimo.

According to police, the incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Nicol and Needham streets when the victim ran across Nicol Street.

“A 60-year-old male, running across the crosswalk from Needham, down towards the water – he was crossing over Nicol – had no walk light,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

O’Brien said a woman driving a full-size pickup truck was driving from Needham Street and turned left onto Nicol Street on a green light when her vehicle struck the man.

Police, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance responded. The victim was administered emergency first aid at the scene and rushed to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, then airlifted to Victoria General Hospital.

“At 12:45 a.m. B.C. Coroners advised he was pronounced deceased,” O’Brien said. “The deceased’s family has been notified.”

There were numerous witnesses to the collision and the driver of the pickup truck co-operated with police. The vehicle has been taken for a mechanical inspection and the investigation is continuing.



