Man dies after being hit by pickup in Nanaimo

Incident happened Monday night at intersection of Nicol and Needham streets

A man has died after being struck by a pickup truck in south Nanaimo.

According to police, the incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. Monday at the intersection of Nicol and Needham streets when the victim ran across Nicol Street.

“A 60-year-old male, running across the crosswalk from Needham, down towards the water – he was crossing over Nicol – had no walk light,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman.

O’Brien said a woman driving a full-size pickup truck was driving from Needham Street and turned left onto Nicol Street on a green light when her vehicle struck the man.

Police, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance responded. The victim was administered emergency first aid at the scene and rushed to Nanaimo Regional General Hospital, then airlifted to Victoria General Hospital.

“At 12:45 a.m. B.C. Coroners advised he was pronounced deceased,” O’Brien said. “The deceased’s family has been notified.”

There were numerous witnesses to the collision and the driver of the pickup truck co-operated with police. The vehicle has been taken for a mechanical inspection and the investigation is continuing.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Man allegedly attacks multiple people at Okanagan Sikh Temple
Next story
VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Just Posted

Cyclists to boost Greenways Loop with June 21 event in Campbell River

Trail users dressed in red will be filmed by drone as part of promotion

UPDATED: GoFundMe launched after tools stolen from Campbell River Head Injury Support Society

Group asking for help following third break-and-enter in 12 months

UPDATE: Crews continue to battle Read Island wildfire

Fire burning in dense forest and mountainous terrain

Petitioners concede no conflict against Strathcona Regional District director

Case had brought several Cortes Island issues to a halt at regional district since January

Strathcona Regional District looks at water feasibility study on Quadra Island

Regional district will also be applying for funding to help with study for Quathiaski area

VIDEO: Toronto Police investigate Warriors fan ‘sucker punched’ after Raptors game

Police say no one has come forward with more information

Court to mull continuing order against B.C. LNG pipeline opponents

Coastal GasLink was granted an interim injunction in December following arrests and protests

‘Classless’: Warriors react after Raptors fans cheer Durant’s injury

Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka and Danny Green waved to try to get the fans to stop

Northern B.C. gymnastics coach charged with sexual assault of a minor

Marcel Dubroy of Smithers faces five charges in Saskatchewan related to a former Regina athlete

Vancouver Island firefighter loses home to blaze

By the next morning heavy machinery was brought in to demolish what remained

Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

Surrey woman camps for days to find lost cat

Lisa van Vliet hired pet detectives, was prepared to fight off coyotes

Stayin’ Alive: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

Toronto had lead late before falling 106-105 at home

Overdose prevention sites, naloxone kits save thousands of lives in B.C.: study

The study estimates B.C. overdose rates would be 2.5 times higher

Most Read