Man dead after possible attack near Vancouver casino

A 38-year-old man with ‘serious injures’ was rushed to hospital but died in surgery

Vancouver police are investigating their eighth homicide of the year, after a man was found with serious injuries outside the Parq Casino.

A 38-year-old man was discovered near the casino at 39 Smithe Street just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday.

He was rushed to hospital and underwent surgery but did not survive.

Police cordoned off Coopers’ Park, near Marinaside Cresent and Cooperage Way. Investigators believe the victim was assaulted before he walked to the casino for help.

No arrests have been made.

Witnessed are asked to call police or Crime Stoppers if they have any information.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police searching for escaped prisoner in B.C.

Just Posted

Strathcona Community Health Network launches wide-reaching, in-depth housing study

Before the housing crisis can be dealt with, we have to know the reasons behind it, says coordinator

Saratoga Speedway celebrates its 50th opening night of racing May 5

In 1968 the central Vancouver Island communities and business came together to… Continue reading

A true beauty of a performance

Standing room only at Carihi’s Beauty and the Beast

City of Campbell River encouraged to make electric vehicle charging stations mandatory

Letter to council from various groups says bylaws should be amended to require charging stations

Parents show up to continue discussions about SOGI123 in Campbell River

Parents once again made presentations concerning the implementation of the government-mandated Sexual… Continue reading

Canadian musician duets with ancestral Indigenous voices on debut album

Toronto’s Jeremy Dutcher has mixed his operatic tenor with his Wolastoq First Nation roots

Man dead after possible attack near Vancouver casino

A 38-year-old man with ‘serious injures’ was rushed to hospital but died in surgery

Toronto sports fans come together in wake of van attack

Police probe Toronto van attack as details emerge

Prince William to be Harry’s best man

Prince William will be Prince Harry’s best man at May wedding

Humboldt arena memorial ring to be removed

Arena ring of tribute to Saskatchewan hockey team to be removed as summer nears

14 galaxies set to collide and form colossal cluster

Astronomers say this could be the largest structures in the universe

Unmarked police SUV with lights and siren on crashes in Nanaimo

Three RCMP unmarked cars involved in accidents in the same day in Nanaimo

Former Social Credit MLA dies at 88

Lyall Hanson was mayor of Vernon in 1981 and moved to provincial politics from 1986-96

WATCH: Officers recognized at 10th anniversary of anti-impaired driving program

Alexa’s Team has grown from 26 members in 2008 to the current 2,400

Most Read