A Victoria man was charged in relation to a 2020 fatal shooting in Esquimalt. (Black Press Media file photo)

A Victoria man was charged in relation to a 2020 fatal shooting in Esquimalt. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man charged with manslaughter, firearm offenses related to 2020 fatal Esquimalt shooting

Mathew McTavish was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday

Almost a year to the day since a man died from his injuries after a shooting in Esquimalt, a 35-year-old Victoria man has been charged with manslaughter relating to the incident.

Mathew McTavish was charged with one count of manslaughter on Monday (Dec. 20). He also faces charges for possessing a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and possessing a firearm, contrary to an order relating to the fatal shooting. VicPD said McTavish was to appear in court on Tuesday and he remains in custody.

On Dec. 22, 2020, Victoria police officers responded to a reported shooting at a suite in an Esquimalt multi-unit residential building shortly after 5:30 a.m. There, they found a man suffering life-threatening injuries from a shooting. He later died in hospital.

The suspect had left the scene before police arrived, but McTavish was found nearby and arrested. At the time of the arrest, investigators believed the incident was a targeted shooting, but VicPD’s Tuesday update made no reference to that.

VicPD offered no further comment, noting the case is now before the courts.

READ: Man shot to death in Esquimalt Tuesday morning

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

CrimeEsquimaltVicPD

Previous story
B.C. closes gyms and bars, bans indoor organized events over holidays as Omicron surges
Next story
B.C. sees record-breaking 1,308 new COVID cases ahead of new restrictions

Just Posted

Mary Ruth Snyder drew upon her experience working for her father’s men’s wear store when coming up with the idea for the labour shortage solution. Image supplied
Campbell River chamber and school district team up for labour solution

FILE – Spin studio. (pxhere.com)
B.C. closes gyms and bars, bans indoor organized events over holidays as Omicron surges

Diyet is an alternative country, folk, roots, and traditional with catchy melodies and stories deeply rooted in Diyet’s Indigenous worldview and northern life. Photo contributed
Diyet and Jim Byrnes bring a diverse musical palette to the Tidemark stage

The one-time payment to correct the GIS cutbacks is coming, but not for five months. (File photo)
Seniors to wait five months for GIS one-time payment