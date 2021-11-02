Man charged more than 30 years after teen girl sexually assaulted in Vancouver

A man is facing multiple charges more than 30 years after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Vancouver.

On Tuesday (Nov. 2), police announced that Joseph Richardson, 55, has been charged with sexual assault, assault, uttering threats, forcible confinement and theft under $5,000 in connection to the assault. The charges are connected to a Feb. 16, 1989 assault where a teenage girl was pulled into a car early that morning and sexually assaulted.

Const. Tania Visintin said that police reopened the case in 2017 after they received new information.

“We assigned a team of investigators to re-examine this case, and that team managed to identify a suspect,” Visintin said.

Richardson was arrested last month in Ottawa and remains in custody.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver