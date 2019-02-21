Man charged in stabbing of woman, off-duty cop outside B.C. elementary school

Manoj George, 49, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon after the incident on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

Delta police Acting-Sgt. John Jasmins was the off-duty officer stabbed while intervening in an assault outside Immaculate Conception School on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019. (Ryan McLeod photo)

A Delta man has been charged in the stabbing of a woman and an off-duty police officer outside of a private elementary school in the Lower Mainland.

Manoj George, 49, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon after the incident on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

At a news conference Thursday, Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord offered more details as to what went down that afternoon.

Just after 3 p.m., Acting Sergeant John Jasmins witnessed an altercation between a man and a woman outside of Immaculate Conception elementary school in North Delta. As the man assaulted the woman with a knife, Jasmins tackled him, receiving several stab wounds to the abdomen in the process.

Police began to receive 911 calls at 3:03 p.m., and by 3:04 p.m. the first on-duty police officer arrived on scene. A suspect was identified and taken into custody by 3:06 p.m.

READ MORE: North Delta elementary school closed following stabbing that left cop, woman in serious condition

READ MORE: Woman, off-duty cop in serious condition after stabbing outside North Delta elementary school

“We’d like to commend the actions of a number of members of the public who assisted during this event,” Chief Dubord said. “I’ve said this many times — Delta is such a supportive community and you showed it again yesterday.”

“And of course I want to acknowledge our officer’s quick thinking and bravery. Investigators believe that if John hadn’t acted so quickly, the woman involved in this incident could have lost her life. He is a hero.”

Jasmins and the woman were rushed to hospital in critical condition, but their conditions have since improved. Jasmins underwent surgery yesterday and is listed in stable condition. The woman, a 41-year-old Delta resident, is improving but remains in serious condition.

No children were harmed in Wednesday’s incident, but the elementary school was closed Thursday.

More to come…

Acting Sergeant Jasmins has been featured in the North Delta Reporter before. Read more at the links below:

Delta police answer readers’ questions at Coffee with a Cop event

Delta’s first responders answer the call for blood donations



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter