One man is facing an assault charge that stems from the alleged beating of a Vancouver Island University interior design student at a house party in March. (Photo submitted)

One man is facing an assault charge that stems from the alleged beating of a Vancouver Island University interior design student at a house party in March. (Photo submitted)

Man charged in alleged homophobic assault at B.C. house party

VIU student suffered facial injuries from alleged beating in Nanaimo in March

One man is facing a charge of assault following an alleged homophobic beating in Nanaimo that left a Vancouver Island University student with injuries earlier this year.

Spencer Frey, a VIU interior design student, suffered facial bruises and a possible fracture to his left cheek after he was allegedly punched a number of times by several assailants at a house party in north Nanaimo in March.

READ ALSO: Nanaimo student alleges homophobic assault at party, RCMP make arrest

Nanaimo RCMP investigated the alleged assault as a possible hate crime.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien confirmed one of the alleged assailants turned himself in to Nanaimo RCMP a short time after the incident and was released.

Court records show Ryan John Seaman, 19, appeared in provincial court in Nanaimo on Tuesday, May 24, to face one charge of assault. His next court appearance is scheduled for June 14.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

assaultBreaking NewsCrimeRCMP

Previous story
Suspect in manure-dumping at Horgan’s Langford office turns himself in to RCMP
Next story
Overrepresentation of Indigenous women in custody reaches historic levels in B.C.

Just Posted

Kate Alexandra and Sarah James have been coming to Quadra Island’s May Day festival since they were kids. Ronan O’Doherty photo/ Campbell River Mirror
PHOTOS: May Day festival a quintessentially Quadra Island affair

Corina Jones (parachute rigger and part of the Fying High Manufacturing build team) jumps from a helicopter over Campbell River on Saturday, May 21. Contributed photo
Campbell River sky diving company tests out new gear

The Museum at Campbell River is offering several summer camps this summer in addition to its regular summer puppet theatre. Photo courtesy Museum at Campbell River
The Museum at Campbell River is offering history-based summer camps this summer

Strathcona Dam. BC Hydro photo
Strathcona Dam project overcomes design obstacle