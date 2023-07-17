The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has arrested a man after a string of early morning fires. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP has arrested a man after a string of early morning fires. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Man charged after string of fires targeting Vernon businesses

Roman Roy Ooley, 34, has been charged with three counts of arson

Charges have been approved against a Vernon man arrested by police following a string of early morning fires in Vernon on Thursday, July 13.

Roman Roy Ooley, 34, has been charged with three counts of arson and will be remanded in custody until his next court appearance.

Around 4:45 a.m on Thursday, July 13, employees at a business in the 3400 block of 30th Avenue were arriving for work when they found a pile of smouldering debris along the side of the building. After extinguishing the fire, they noticed another small fire across the street outside of another business which they also put out.

As part of the investigation, video surveillance was collected from the area which captured the suspect lighting fires at three separate locations in quick succession. A detailed review of that footage by investigators led to the suspect being identified and arrested later that day.

“This type of reckless behaviour endangers and puts our entire community at risk,” said Cst. Chris Terleski. “Thankfully, no serious damage resulted, however, we are very aware the outcome of this situation could have been much different, even disastrous.”

READ MORE: Vernon fire started by bird hitting power line quickly extinguished

READ MORE: More nurses pairing with police for mental health calls across B.C.

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ArsonfireRCMPVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
100,000 square kilometres burn in record-breaking Canadian wildfire season
Next story
B.C. expands crises response teams to 9 communities

Just Posted

The August 18 River Concert Series show will feature the Jeff Plankenhorn Trio and run in conjunction with the Downtown BIA’s recently announced Bevy About Town event. (Black Press Media photo)
2023 River Concerts series moves to Friday nights beginning July 21

Quadra Island RCMP detachment. Google
QUADRA REPORT: Impaired driver gets three-day driving prohibition

The de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver aircraft will welcome visitors to Campbell River as they drive into town off of Island Highway. A dedication ceremony for the plane was held at Beaver Landing on July 14. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Campbellton Neighbourhood Association dedicates Beaver floatplane

Mount Kitchener, outside of Sayward, was the site of a search and rescue effort by Campbell River Search and Rescue Sunday evening. Photo courtesy Campbell River Search and Rescue Society/Facebook
Province announces $6 million in Search and Rescue funding