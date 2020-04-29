A Helijet helicopter. (Black Press Media files)

Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

Police said the suspect ‘allegedly threatened to kill the employees’

A 26-year-old man is facing a variety of charges after police said he broke into a Vancouver helicopter facility.

According to Vancouver police, the incident took place just after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday at a Helijet base.

Staff told police they saw a man in a secure area where a helicopter was parked.

“They watched as he tore the door off the helicopter, and as they raced outside, he continued his attempts to damage the aircraft,” a statement on the Vancouver police website said.

Police said the suspect “allegedly threatened to kill the employees” before feeling when officers arrived. Police said he fled by jumping a perimeter fence, walking over to a police car and threw a large rock at the windshield, smashing glass which flew at police officer. The police officer was not injured

According to police, Victor Olkowski, of no fixed address, has been charged with break-and-enter, mischief, assaulting a police officer and uttering threats.

ALSO READ: Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in Ashcroft

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

aviationPoliceVancouver

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. has 34 new COVID-19 cases, two more in senior homes
Next story
Four temporary foreign workers on separate flights to B.C. test positive for COVID-19

Just Posted

Zeballos reopens landfill after a month long closure

The landfill will be open for limited hours once a week, on Saturdays

Sayward appoints new acting mayor amidst COVID-19

Councillor Bill Ives takes over as the acting mayor and moves forward with signing off on budget

Gold River mail flight connects remote west coast communites with supplies

With tourism slashed, Air Nootka’s floatplanes fly essentail supplies to communites

BC Hydro, Chamber of Commerce launch job website for Campbell River dam projects

Site will be one-stop centre for local businesses and job seekers

Walk to Make Cystic Fibrosis History moves online

Participants to complete challenges at home

B.C. has 34 new COVID-19 cases, two more in senior homes

Additional chicken processing workers test positive

Help the Campbell River Mirror continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

Man charged after allegedly breaking into Vancouver helicopter base, threatening staff

Police said the suspect ‘allegedly threatened to kill the employees’

Canada’s top doctors defend mask advice as country tops 50,000 COVID-19 cases

Non-medical masks can prevent spread of virus when physical distancing is not possible, officials say

Wanted California man who allegedly illegally crossed the border arrested in B.C. interior

Efforts remain underway to return the man to the United States

Four temporary foreign workers on separate flights to B.C. test positive for COVID-19

More than 900 temporary foreign workers have come to B.C. in the past few weeks

B.C. teacher suspended for 15 days for sharing ‘Stop SOGI 123’ pamphlets with PAC member

Teacher will also have her licence suspended on Sept. 24, 2020

Government seeks to seize Fraser Valley farm where guns, grenades found

Police raided the rural property in 2017 after tailing a stolen car there

Most Read