Abbotsford woman awakened by man trying to climb onto her balcony with stolen ladder

Woman awakened by noise on her second-storey apartment balcony

The Abbotsford Police Department is warning local residents about an incident in which a man was caught using a ladder to try to climb onto an apartment balcony early Wednesday morning (Feb. 17).

Sgt. Judy Bird said the incident took place at about 4:30 a.m. in the 33200 block of Robertson Avenue, located just east of Ware Street in central Abbotsford.

Bird said a woman living in a second-floor unit was awakened by a commotion on her balcony. She looked outside and saw a man she didn’t know climbing a ladder propped on her railing.

Bird said that when the man saw the woman, he quickly climbed down the ladder and fled down the street, looking over his shoulder as he ran. It appears that the ladder had been stolen from a nearby work vehicle, Bird said.

She said the suspect’s intentions are not known at this time.

The man is described as six feet tall and heavyset. He was wearing a dark jacket and grey sweatpants with a pair of shorts pulled over them.

Bird said local residents are reminded to close and lock their balcony doors and accessible windows; remove bikes, tools or other valuable items left outside that could attract thieves; and ensure that work tools and equipment left in a vehicle are secured.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225, text 222973.

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
