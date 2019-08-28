A photo taken on the morning of August 26, 2019 at the entrance road to Forest Crowne. (Carolyn Grant file)

Man arrested after woman, found unresponsive on B.C. highway, dies

RCMP have identified the victim, initial suspect taken into custody has been released

Police have identified a 38-year-old woman who was found unresponsive and later declared deceased east of Kimberley on Sunday evening.

Her identity is not being publicly disclosed out of respect to the family’s privacy, according to an RCMP press release.

Police and the B.C. Coroners Service have launched a homicide investigation, and are appealing for public assistance.

“Investigators are seeking public assistance and ask anyone that travelled on Forest Crowne Gate (between Kimberley and Marysville) between 10 p.m. and midnight on Sunday August 25, 2019, to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477,” said Sgt. Steve Rigby, Southeast District Major Crime Unit.

A 39-year-old man who was earlier taken into custody has been released after consultation with the B.C. Prosecution Service, according to police.

Southeast District Major Crime Unit is leading the investigation, with assistance from Cranbrook General Duty and General Investigation Section, Forensic Identification, Police Dog Services and the Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems Unit (drone).

RCMP responded to a call late evening on Aug. 25th on Highway 95A east of Kimberley where they found an unresponsive woman. Emergency services personnel initiated life-saving procedures, however, she was declared deceased.


trevor.crawley@cranbrooktownsman.com
