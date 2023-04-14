(THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)

Man booked by Kelowna RCMP’s Child Exploitation Unit for 2nd time this year

23-year-old arrested for possessing child pornography

The latest in a string of search warrants carried out by Kelowna RCMP’s Integrated Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) has nabbed a 23-year-old known repeat offender.

The man, whose devices were seized and searched, has been charged with one count of possession of child pornography. He was convicted of a similar offence earlier this year, and is now being held in custody until his next court appearance on April 20.

“Our team of experienced investigators have the tools to combat these hideous offences,” said Cpl. James Jenkins. “These offenders may think they can hide behind their computers, however our team is dedicated and well equipped to oust these criminals from their perceived anonymity. Our message to the offenders of these hideous crimes is clear, STOP.”

READ MORE: Toilet paper fire prompts Rutland Middle School evacuation

READ MORE: RCMP at Kelowna Hells Angels clubhouse to ‘keep the peace’ amidst forfeiture

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaCrimeRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Former B.C. paramedic gives advice on the 7th anniversary of the overdose crisis

Just Posted

Wallace Antoine and Emanuel Sampson of Khowutzun Forest Services work on packing and hauling sandbags during Chemainus River flooding in November 2021. (Photo by Don Bodger)
Vancouver Island First Nations salvaging the sacred from climate disaster

The City of Campbell River is launching its curbside organics collection program on April 17, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River curbside organics collection gets underway April 17

A naloxone kit. (Black Press Media file photo)
Overdose Advisory issued for Campbell River

“Troubled Waters” Linocut by Marcy Prior, one of the many students featured in the Museum exhibition Sybil’s Students: A Local Legacy. Photo submitted
Campbell River Museum to host exhibition featuring Students of Sybil Andrews