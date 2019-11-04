Man arrested for break and enter, sexual assault. (File photo)

Man arrested in North Cowichan after break and enter, sexual assault

34-year old Kamal Bhoondpaul arrested Halloween night

  • Nov. 4, 2019 3:49 p.m.
  • News

Police in the Cowichan Valley responded to a break and enter in a home on Oct. 27 and discovered the suspect had also sexually assaulted an occupant of the home.

Members of the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP detachment received a 911 call of an interrupted break and enter in North Cowichan in the early morning hours and, while police attended the area within minutes, efforts to locate a man fleeing from the home were not successful.

When the investigation into the matter revealed the suspect had sexually assaulted a woman during the break and enter, an extensive investigation was immediately launched to identify the man responsible, RCMP said.

On Halloween night, officers from the detachment executed a search warrant at a residence in the 3200-block of Moorfield Road to search for and recover evidence of offences.

Upon execution of the search warrant the suspect, 34-year old Kamal Bhoondpaul, was arrested.

Bhoondpaul has been charged with sexual assault with a weapon, break and enter, theft and uttering threats.

Bhoondpaul is known to police and remains remanded in custody. He has previous arrests for break and enter and sexual assault.

Investigators believe the suspect acted alone in these offences and that this is an isolated event. In order to protect the victim’s identity and in the interests of her safety and privacy, the location of the offence will not be disclosed.

“Public safety was a primary concern and a vast number of resources were used to advance the investigation as quickly as possible,” said RCMP Cpl. Cari Lougheed.

“While Bhoondpaul has been arrested, the investigation is continuing to ensure all available evidence required to support a successful prosecution has been gathered.”

