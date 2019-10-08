Man arrested for allegedly dealing drugs near group of toddlers at SkyTrain station

Drugs found by officers believed to be a mix of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl

A man was arrested by Transit Police in Metro Vancouver recently after a pair of officers allegedly witnessed him in the middle of a drug deal just a few feet away from a kids play area.

Officers were at the New Westminster SkyTrain Station on Sept. 30 when they allegedly saw a man in the middle of a drug exchange.

Sgt. Clint Hampton told Black Press Media the two officers seized a number of packets appearing to contain an unconfirmed white substance and a suspect was arrested on a promise to appear.

It’s believed the drugs found by officers were a mix of methamphetamine, heroin and fentanyl, Hampton said.

He said the transit police service is suggesting charges for trafficking a controlled substance.

