Man arrested after violent Tim Hortons outburst

Staff say man threw his drink at them, mad that it was the wrong order

A man is facing multiple assault charges after a violent incident at a New Westminster Tim Hortons earlier this fall.

In an email to Black Press Media, Sgt. Jeff Scott said Alan Sam Deguillame, 28, is looking at two assault charges and one count of mischief under $5,000 in connection to the Sept. 6 incident.

Deguillame was arrested in Powell River on Oct. 15.

Security footage showed a man getting agitated and then spilling his Iced Capp before shoving the cash register off the counter.

Tim Hortons staff told officers the man began insulting them and then “kicked and punched” a customer.

Deguillame is out on bail and is scheduled to appear at provincial court in New Westminster on Nov. 21.

