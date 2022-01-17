(Vancouver Police Department)

Man arrested after uttering threats with meat cleaver in hand at Vancouver women’s centre

Man dropped cleaver and walked away prior to police arriving

A man has been arrested after threatening to kill women at the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver Sunday (Jan. 16).

According to Vancouver police, a witness called 911 just after 1 p.m. after a 31-year-old man followed a woman into the Columbia Street community centre, uttering threats while holding a meat cleaver.

Police arrested the man after he threw away the knife and left. A woman grabbed the knife, called 911 and was able to identify the man to police.

Vancouver police are recommending weapons, assault and breach of bail charges.

ALSO READ: Man asked to mask up, pulls meat cleaver on grocery store employee in Vancouver; charges laid

Vancouver

