One man was arrested after two women were assaulted in Victoria on Friday. (Black Press Media file photo)

Man arrested after pregnant woman randomly punched in Victoria

Second woman also attacked, officer assaulted during arrest

One man has been arrested after a woman was punched in the face in downtown Victoria Friday afternoon.

The Victoria Police Department was called to the area near Johnson and Wharf streets around 3 p.m. on Friday for a report that a man had approached a woman and punched her without provocation. Bystanders then followed the suspect and detained them until police arrived.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

After the man was arrested, he was taken to VicPD cells where he reportedly assaulted a police officer, who was not physically injured in the incident.

As they were investigating, police learned the same suspect was reported to have allegedly approached a pregnant woman in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue and punched her, again without provocation. That victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police also learned the man had been convicted of assault causing bodily harm after a random, unprovoked assault on a woman near Douglas and Johnson streets in 2019. When he was arrested Friday, he was in breach of a conditional sentence order stemming from that conviction.

The man is now facing recommended charges including two counts of assault, one count of assaulting a police officer and one count of breach of a conditional sentence order.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654 ext. 1. To report anonymously, call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

