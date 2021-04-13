Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo

Man arrested after firearm pointing incident on Campbell River street

Campbell River RCMP have arrested a local man following a firearms pointing incident on April 10.

Members of Campbell River RCMP’s A Watch were called to the 1300 block of Dogwood Street at approximately 2 p.m. on April 10, after they received a report of a male in a tracksuit who had pulled a gun on another man.

Further resources were immediately mobilized and the subsequent police investigation quickly led to a suspect who was located and arrested without incident late on April 10, RCMP media relations officer Const. Maury Tyre said in a press release.

Police units conducted a search warrant on a residence in Campbell River the following day related to the firearms pointing incident and located firearms, ammunition, and substances believed to be cocaine, MDMA and fentanyl.

Ray Sharkey of Campbell River appeared in court on April 12 facing a total of 16 criminal charges including Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose. He remains in custody.

“There was an immense amount of teamwork to ensure that this investigation was conducted as quickly and safely as possible,” said Const. Tyre. “Whenever we are dealing with firearms in the community being used in such a brazen manner there is an inherent risk that needs to be managed. In this case, it took a great deal of police resourcing including our Community Response Unit (CRU), A and D watches, Major Crimes Unit (MCU), Police Dog Services (PDS), and our Forensics Unit (FIS). All the officers who took part in the investigation handled themselves with a level of professionalism that ensured the incident did not escalate out of control and that the community at large remained safe.”

It is believed the parties involved in the incident were known to each other. All events are alleged to have occurred until proven in court.

If you wish to report a crime, contact the Campbell River RCMP at 250-286-6221 or in an emergency call 911.

Most Read