Two solar panels similar to the one pictured were stolen from roadside instrument stations at the John Hart Dam. Call the RCMP 250-286-6221 if you have any information about this incident. Photo submitted by Campbell River RCMP

Man and dog flee imaginary police pursuit; Man arrested, dog sent home

Weekly update from Campbell River RCMP

The Campbell River RCMP responded to 308 calls for service between Nov. 17 and Nov. 23. That brings the total file count for the year to 15,352 files, approximately 300 files more than for the same period in 2019.

Files of Interest:

Solar panels stolen

2020-800056: BC Hydro reported on Nov. 17, that two solar panels had been stolen from one of the road side instrument stations at the John Hart Dam.

Man loses his cool

2020-15214: The Campbell River RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance at the Haida Liquor Store on November 20th, at approximately 4:30 p.m. A male had lost his cool after being turned down for service due to being too intoxicated. The 26-year-old man became aggressive and threw items on the floor. He was apprehended and taken to Campbell River RCMP cells due to his intoxicated aggravated status.

Crossbow fired

2020-15231: On Nov. 21, just after midnight police were called to investigate in the area of Ebert Road after a report of crossbow being discharged in an unsafe manner came into police. A crossbow was located and seized in the area. It was believed that drugs and alcohol played a substantial part in the dangerous occurrence.

Man who said police were after him succeeds in getting the police after him

2020-15256: On Nov. 21, at 9:30 a.m., police were called to the Freshwater Marina area after a male was seen running through backyards shoeless and screaming the police were after him and his dog. The 34-year-old local man was wrong, the police were not after him, but his actions did bring the police. The police located the man and his dog. The male was placed in cells until he could care for himself. While his dog was allowed to go home.

Crooks “Stihl” faller’s saw

2020-15270: On Nov. 22, at 5:50 a.m., Police were called to the 500 block of the Island Highway for a report of a vehicle break-in that had resulted in a stolen Stihl MS660 Faller’s Saw. Unlike many recent thefts from vehicles, in this case, the owner had his vehicle locked and the culprits smashed two windows. Police are looking for anyone who may have seen anything in the area or may have video footage in the area.

If you have information regarding a criminal offence, call The Campbell River RCMP 250-286-6221 or in an emergency call 911.

