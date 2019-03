The North District Major Crime Unit has taken over the case

Mounties are investigating a homicide in B.C.’s central Interior.

Details are few so far. RCMP say a 60-year-old man was found dead in Valemount, about 300 kilometres southeast of Prince George, after they were called around 11 a.m. on Sunday. They did not say where the body was discovered.

Nothing so far suggests the public is at risk, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Valemount RCMP at 250 566-4466 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

