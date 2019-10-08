Man, 19, arrested after gun reported at SFU’s Burnaby campus

RCMP say the man was wearing a ball cap with the RCMP logo on it

A photo of police presence at Simon Fraser University’s Burnaby campus, taken from the window of a dorm room, according to the person who shared it on Reddit, on Oct. 8, 2019. (Reddit)

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday after police responded to a report of a man with a gun at Simon Fraser University’s Burnaby campus.

Mounties from several units were called to the 8800-block of University Drive shortly before 2 p.m., including the bike unit, the canine unit, the helicopter unit, the anti-gang unit, the traffic unit.

“The male was also believed to have been wearing clothing with a police crest, believed to be an RCMP crest,” police said in a release.

Police evacuated and then searched two residences where the man was last seen, then learned he was in a classroom near the WAC Bennett library, where he was found and arrested.

“When arrested, the man was wearing a ball cap with an RCMP logo on it,” the release said. “A replica firearm was located in a bag allegedly in his possession.”

No charges have been laid yet.

At 4:06 p.m., the university said in a tweet that officials are aware police are on campus and that “everyone is safe and the situation is resolved.” No details were provided on what prompted the arrival of police to students who were learning about police presence for the first time.

The Tweet prompted a sharp backlash, with students and parents wondering why the school didn’t put out a warning earlier or at least tell people to stay away from certain areas.

