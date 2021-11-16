Malahat remains closed as safety of highway assessed

Flooding and bank instability has closed the south and northbound lanes of the Malahat past Westshore Parkway Nov. 15, according to Emcon highway services. (Courtesy Emcon)

The Malahat remains closed in both direction Tuesday morning, after Monday’s rainstorm flooded the highway and caused road and bank instability.

Emcon highway services first announced the flooding at 9 a.m. Monday when photos and videos from drivers showed water at times up to their vehicle bumpers. The highway briefly reopened after crews managed to release a significant amount of the water off the road, but quickly closed again when they realized there could be further risk to drivers.

Shortly before 2 p.m., Emcon said it was working to remove the centre median to allow for water in the southbound lane to drain. By 5 p.m. though, it reported that a geotechnical assessment couldn’t confirm road stability at the time due to the large volumes of water remaining on the highway.

The closure left many travelers stranded on one end or the other of the highway. To help get people home, BC Ferries ran sailings between Mill Bay and Brentwood Bay throughout the night.

There is no estimated time for reopening of the Malahat, but the next update is expected at 8 a.m.

