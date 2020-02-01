A mudslide in the southbound lane of the Malahat is delaying traffic through Goldstream Provincial Park. (DriveBC)

Malahat mudslide slows southbound traffic through Goldstream Provincial Park

Drivers should expect delays in the area while crews clean up

A mudslide on the Malahat is causing traffic delays.

Following significant rainfall on Jan. 31 and into the morning on Feb. 1, many roads and sections of highway were flooded or damaged across Vancouver Island.

READ ALSO: McKenzie Interchange reopens after morning flood-related closure

According to DriveBC, the southbound lane of the Malahat between Wellswood Road and Finlayson Arm Road was hit with a mudslide around 11 a.m. on Saturday.

The 1 kilometre stretch of road passing through Goldstream Provincial Park will be closed intermittently while crews deal with the clean-up. Drivers are told to anticipate 15-minute closures.

READ ALSO: Flooding closes Highway 1, Cowichan Valley declares state of emergency

DriveBC will provide further updates regarding the state of traffic in the area at 3 p.m.

Highway 1 was also closed for nine kilometres through Chemainus and on the South Island on Saturday morning due to flooding.

