Malahat closed northbound after a two-vehicle crash

The Malahat is closed northbound starting at Finlayson Arm Road after a two-vehicle collision Friday (Jan. 6) afternoon.
West Shore RCMP tweeted out a warning to drivers to expect delays after the collision happened at around 3 p.m. on Friday.
Vehicles are being removed by tow trucks which were en route as of 3:20 p.m. Friday.
More to come.
⛔ #BCHwy1 reports of a closure northbound at Finlayson Arm Rd. Crew is en route. Assessment in progress.#Malahat #VanIsle
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) January 6, 2023