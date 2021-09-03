A majority of parents are comfortable sending their kids back to school for in-class learning according to a new Angus Reid survey.(Black Press file photo).

Majority of B.C. parents comfortable with kids back in schools: poll

Angus Reid survey says nine-in-ten parents prefer in-class learning versus online

With B.C. schools back in session on Sept. 7, a new survey suggests a majority of parents are happy to see a return to in-person learning.

The Angus Reid survey said that nine-in-ten parents prefer in-class learning options for their children. Three-quarters of parents with children aged 12 to 17 and two-thirds of parents with children are comfortable sending their kids back to school.

RELATED: ‘Almost no protection’: Surrey teachers concerned about returning to school in B.C.

But parents want to see safety measures in place, including mandatory vaccination for teachers and school staff. Seventy-four per cent of parents with children aged 12 to 17 want to see a vaccine mandate, compared to 81 per cent of parents with children under 12. Children under 12 remain ineligible for vaccination.

Parents also want to see a vaccine mandate for children, the survey found. Sixty-five per cent of parents with older children supported the idea, compared to 71 per cent of parents with children under 12.

B.C. parents are the most concerned about their children contracting COVID-19 while at school, with 68 per cent saying they worry about their child getting sick.

The province has repeatedly stated that schools reflect COVID-19 transmission in the broader community and has moved to lift some of the COVID-19 safety measures that were in place last year, a move that has faced pushback from both teachers and parents.

RELATED: Back to school: Children with special needs are being put in harm’s way, says Autism BC

In B.C. all students and staff will be required to complete daily health checks. Students Grade 4 and up will be required to wear masks at their desks and on school buses.

