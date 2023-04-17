Redford Street in Port Alberni is currently blocked due to a police incident. (TERESA BIRD / Alberni Valley News)

Major road in Port Alberni closed due to police incident

Numerous RCMP members surround motel on Redford Street

UPDATE: The incident on Redford Street at the Tyee Village Motel is over and barricades on Redford Street have been removed. A witness told the AV News that RCMP had someone in handcuffs around 11 a.m.

Original story follows:

A stretch of Redford Street in Port Alberni is currently closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic due to a police incident.

The street is closed from 10th Avenue to Anderson Avenue due to a police incident currently unfolding at the Tyee Motel. Pedestrians and motorists are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. More to come…

A police incident is currently unfolding at the Tyee Motel in Port Alberni on Redford Street. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

