UPDATED: Island Highway closed on both ends of the Cowichan Valley due to flooding

Flooding near Crofton and on the Malahat, Cowichan Bay access also impacted by floodwaters

Deep water on the stretch of the Trans Canada Highway just south of Mt Sicker Road before Hidden Hills. (Photo by Shelby Mitchell) Deep water on the stretch of the Trans Canada Highway just south of Mt Sicker Road before Hidden Hills. (Photo by Shelby Mitchell)

The Trans-Canada Highway has been closed at both ends of the Cowichan Valley due to flooding.

According to DriveBC, the highway is blocked by flooding near the intersection with Mount Sicker Road, just south of the Chemainus River.

A detour was in effect via Osborne Bay Road, but it appears that is no longer option with the Chemainus River bridge also being closed due to high water.

North Cowichan Mayor Al Siebring said folks have been asking about sandbags.

He posted for now, they are available at the North Cowichan Public Works Yard, just south of the municpal hall, for those who can get there.

“You’ll have to fill our own bags, though, so bring a shovel,” he indicated.

Meanwhile, Emcon Services, the region’s highway maintenance company, Tweeted shortly after 9 a.m. that the highway is also closed on the Malahat, due to flooding at Tunnel Hill north if Finlayson Arm Rd. Crews are working to release the water.

Emcon also reports a perennial flooding site at where the highway intersects with Cowichan Bay Road is also closed.

Near Mill Bay, Briarwood Drive has been washed out. There, Emcon says crews are looking at implementing a temporary bridge.

CLOSED #BCHwy1A – Due to flooding between Westholme Rd and Crofton Rd. Estimated time of reopening not available. Detour in effect via Osborne Rd.

More info: https://t.co/145OfwK7rR#VanIsle #DuncanBC #CowichanBay — DriveBC (@DriveBC) November 15, 2021

**ROADS FLOODED** Cowichan Bay Rd flooded between Tzouhalem Rd and #BCHwy1 – detour available via Bench Road. Tzouhalem Rd also flooded between Joe Rd and Samuel Rd – access North of Samuel Rd via Trunk Rd. @DriveBC_VI @DriveBC #DuncanBC @NorthCowichan pic.twitter.com/XyrQ1NM8BF — Emcon Services Inc., South Island Division (@EmconSouthVI) November 15, 2021

Check back here for more information as it becomes available.

RELATED: VIDEO: Flooding, mudslide hampering travel through Greater Victoria, Salt Spring Island

BC Floodcowichan valleyflooding