Jamie Prodaehl is being remembered as a mainstay of Brown's Bay Packing who never missed a day of work in 27 years. brownsbaypacking.ca photo

‘Mainstay’ of Brown’s Bay Packing for 27 years lost to workplace accident

The staff and management of Brown’s Bay Packing is mourning the loss of a popular and respected co-worker and employee.

“We lost our friend and colleague Jamie Prodaehl in a tragic accident on Jan. 17, 2023,” a statement on the company’s website says. “Jamie was a straight talking, hard working, jack of all trades, who was a mainstay for Brown’s Bay Packing for decades. He never missed a day of work in 27 years, who coordinated football and hockey pools, industry slow pitch and golf tournaments and was proud of his work and his company.

“We are deeply saddened and he will be truly missed!”

No details of the workplace accident are available and a WorkSafeBC investigation is underway.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell River

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Man found dead at Abbotsford drug lab after report of shots fired, home invasion

Just Posted

Dr. Charmaine Enns, the North Island medical health officer, recently sent a letter to Campbel River city council urging them to hold off on a illegal drug consumption bylaw. (Black Press file photo)
‘Hasty’ drug use ban won’t serve community well– medical health officer says

Jamie Prodaehl is being remembered as a mainstay of Brown's Bay Packing who never missed a day of work in 27 years. brownsbaypacking.ca photo
‘Mainstay’ of Brown’s Bay Packing for 27 years lost to workplace accident

Naxolone, used to reverse opioid overdoses, is part of Island Health’s addiction services in harm reduction. (File photo)
More detox facilities needed to battle toxic drug crisis — local MD

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh (left) tours the Campbell River Food Bank with North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney during Singh’s visit to the riding on Jan. 23. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Old Age Security increase motion not moving forward

Pop-up banner image