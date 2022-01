Drivers can expect up to 30-minute delays with single lane alternating traffic on Monday, Jan. 10

Mainroad North Island Contracting LP will be removing dangerous trees along Highway 19 south of Woss on Monday, Jan. 10, from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Mainroad added drivers can expect up to 30-minute delays with single lane alternating traffic on Highway 19 roughly four kilometres south of Woss.

“Please show respect for all roadside crews – slow down.”

