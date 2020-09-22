Mainroad crews will be patrolling for anticipated weather-related highway maintenance

Crews will be on ground till event passes

Mainroad crews will be patrolling for flooding problems and for trees down on all service area highways on Tuesday evening following a weather warning issued for North Vancouver Island by environment Canada.

In a statement, Mainroad said that in anticipation, the crews will be patrolling the areas until the event passes, roadways are clear and back to normal.

Environment Canada issued a weather warning for heavy rain and strong winds which is expected to hit Vancouver Island on Tuesday. Between 15 and 40 mm of rain is expected to fall over a two-day period. The west coast of the Island could see as much as 100 mm. The weather conditions are expected to last through Friday and Saturday.

Mainroad’s 24-hour communications and dispatch office will pass on all observations and concerns to its crews when contacted. Anyone who observes an area in need of attention is urged to call 1-877-215-7122.

Drivers can visit the drivebc site for latest road conditions.

Storm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s top doctor says she’s received abuse, death threats during COVID-19 response
Next story
Earthquake off coast of Washington recorded at 4.1 magnitude

Just Posted

VIJHL season could start Oct. 1, says league president

League awaiting final approval from local health authorities and viaSport

Teaching the teachers: Campbell River School District investing in student success

District hires 11 new teacher coordinators

First fall storm approaching Campbell River

The area is under a special weather statement for expected wind and rain

Mainroad crews will be patrolling for anticipated weather-related highway maintenance

Crews will be on ground till event passes

RCMP investigation underway under Tamarac Street

Campbell River RCMP is conducting an investigation under Tamarac Street in Campbell… Continue reading

B.C. reports 96 new COVID-19 cases, one hospital outbreak

61 people in hospital as summer ends with election

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

“Unprecedented” coalition demands end to B.C. salmon farms

First Nations, commercial fishermen among group calling for action on Cohen recommendations

Earthquake off coast of Washington recorded at 4.1 magnitude

The quake was recorded at a depth of 10 kilometres

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C.’s top doctor says she’s received abuse, death threats during COVID-19 response

Henry has become a national figure during her time leading B.C.’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic

BC Liberals must change gears from election cynicism, focus on the issues: UBC professors

COVID-19 response and recovery is likely to dominate platforms

B.C. could be without a new leader for multiple weeks after Election Day: officials

More than 20K mail-in voting packages were requested within a day of B.C. election being called

Most Read