Mainroad crews will be patrolling for anticipated weather-related highway maintenance

Mainroad crews will be patrolling for flooding problems and for trees down on all service area highways on Tuesday evening following a weather warning issued for North Vancouver Island by environment Canada.

In a statement, Mainroad said that in anticipation, the crews will be patrolling the areas until the event passes, roadways are clear and back to normal.

Environment Canada issued a weather warning for heavy rain and strong winds which is expected to hit Vancouver Island on Tuesday. Between 15 and 40 mm of rain is expected to fall over a two-day period. The west coast of the Island could see as much as 100 mm. The weather conditions are expected to last through Friday and Saturday.

Mainroad’s 24-hour communications and dispatch office will pass on all observations and concerns to its crews when contacted. Anyone who observes an area in need of attention is urged to call 1-877-215-7122.

Drivers can visit the drivebc site for latest road conditions.

