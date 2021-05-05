Main break leaves Campbell River neighbourhood without water

A four-inch water main broke near Carihi Secondary School on Wednesday morning, closing businesses and the school.

Carihi staff sent out a notice to parents informing them of an early dismissal because the building did not have water after the break. City crews were on scene repairing the pipe, and expecting the fix to be done by mid-afternoon on Wednesday.

”As city crews work to repair the line, students are being dismissed immediately for the remainder of today, May 5. School buses have been deployed,” reads the notice from the school. “Unless another notice is issued on the Carihi Secondary website, school will be open and students back in attendance tomorrow morning. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Other businesses in the area, including the Mirror, did not have water on Wednesday morning and into the afternoon.



