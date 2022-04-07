Digital rendering of a newly planned luxury resort in Campbell River. Submitted photo/ Naturally Pacific Resort

Digital rendering of a newly planned luxury resort in Campbell River. Submitted photo/ Naturally Pacific Resort

Mailman family building new luxury resort at Campbell River Golf Club

93-room boutique hotel is expected to open fall 2023

Ground has been broken on a new luxury resort in Campbell River.

Expected to open fall 2023, Naturally Pacific Resort will be a 93-room boutique hotel on the Campbell River Golf Club property.

“We are thrilled to bring this resort to the beautiful landscapes of Vancouver Island,” says Amanda Raleigh, Managing Director, Naturally Pacific Resort. “Campbell River is a destination in itself, featuring some of the most amazing experiences in the world, and this resort will offer a place for our guests to relax and make memories.”

Naturally Pacific Resort will feature dining, a spa, a pool, and access to the golf course. Design for the space comes courtesy of CHIL Interior Design.

It will be owned and operated by the Mailman family, whose other businesses include Seymour Pacific Developments, and Broadstreet Properties.

“Our family has a long history in Campbell River, and it gives us tremendous pleasure to bring this resort to our region,” says Raleigh. “Campbell River has always been a sought- after tourist destination, and with increasing demand we felt it was the perfect time to build this resort and support the tourism community.”

For more information, please visit www.naturallypacific.ca


editor@campbellrivermirror.com
