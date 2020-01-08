Magnitude 4.8 earthquake reported off coast of northern Vancouver Island

No tsunami is expected and no damage was reported

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake was reported off the coast of northern Vancouver Island on Jan. 8, 2020. Earthquakes Canada map

No tsunami is expected after a 4.8 magnitude earthquake off the coast of northern Vancouver Island Wednesday afternoon.

The quake occurred at 12:20 p.m. about 200 km west of Port Hardy and at a depth of about 10 km, according to Earthquakes Canada.

It was not felt and there have been no reports of damage.

The quake comes after a series of earthquakes were recorded in the area around Christmas.

EARTHQUAKE Mag=4.8 on 08 Jan at 12:20 PST. Details : https://t.co/I5kiKAXHST 215 km W of Port Hardy, BC — Earthquakes Canada (@CANADAquakes) January 8, 2020

