The 4.3 magnitude earthquake was recorded Friday night 171 kilometres west of Port Hardy. Map by Emergency Info BC

A minor earthquake was recorded off the north coast of Vancouver Island Friday night.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the magnitude 4.3 quake occured at 9:11 p.m. and originated 171 km west of Port Hardy at a depth of 10 km.

No tsunami warning was issued by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.

