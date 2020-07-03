Lower Mainland teacher facing child pornography charges

Elazar Reshef, 52, has worked in the Delta School District

A Surrey man, who has been employed as a teacher with the Delta School District, is facing three counts of child pornography-related offences.

Elazar Reshef, 52, was charged on Thursday (July 2), following an investigation that began in March 2019, according to a release from Surrey RCMP Friday.

Asked if Reshef is still employed by the district, Corporal Joanie Sidhu with the Surrey RCMP directed the question to the Delta School District.

In an emailed statement, the Delta School District said the “safety and wellbeing of our students is our paramount concern.”

“In July 2019, upon hearing that Mr. Reshef was being investigated by the police we took immediate action to remove him from any interactions with students within the school district,” reads the statement.

“This individual has not been at work since July 2019 and has not been permitted on Delta School District property since that time.”

The district added that it is “working closely” with Surrey RCMP.

Reshef is listed in the district’s 2018-2019 Statement of Financial Information report as an elementary teacher for that school year.

READ ALSO: Protect kids from online predators: Surrey RCMP

Police said the investigation started “as a result of a notification received from an electronic service provider, which alleged that an account user has child pornography in their possession.”

Surrey RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE) “immediately” launched an investigation, and following an “extensive review and forensic analysis of the evidence,” charges were approved July 2, the release states.

Police said that Reshef has been in “direct contact with children during his work as a teacher in the Delta School District.”

Because of his work, Surrey RCMP said it is releasing the information “in the interest of public safety and to further the police investigation.”

According to RCMP, investigators have “reviewed all available evidence and, at this point, no Lower Mainland children have been identified as potential victims.”

But police are urging anyone who may have information that could help the investigation to call Surrey RCMP ICE investigators at 604-599-0502.

According to the release, Surrey is the first detachment in B.C. to have its own RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit, adding that the team of investigators is “dedicated to protecting children from harm and vigorously pursuing those who access, distribute, or create child pornography.”

READ ALSO: Police warn of sex offender, who poses ‘high risk to re-offend,’ released into Surrey


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

RCMPsurrey rcmp

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. teacher loses licence after sexual relationships with two recently-graduated students

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP outline their approach to mental health calls

Recent events have spurred discussion of police interactions with people suffering from mental health concerns

Campbell River celebrates Canada Day virtually

Three-hour online video of community contributions available at noon Canada Day

Strathcona Regional District community broadband plans are a roadmap for connectivity

Seven communities within SRD are part of Connected Coast program

Canada Day barn fire keeps three Island crews busy

Oyster River, Campbell River and Courtenay fire departments all respond to incident

Crowdfunding campaign to repair vandalized driftwood sculpture smashes goal in hours

Sarah the Raptor was found vandalized at its Willow Point perch on June 28

VIDEO: B.C. vet starts petition to ban the online sale of animals

796 signatures so far

‘Mind boggling’: B.C. man $1 million richer after winning Lotto 6/49 a second time

David O’Brien hopes to use his winnings to travel and of course keep playing the lottery

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

White-throated sparrows have changed their tune, B.C. study unveils

Study marks an unprecedented development scientists say has caused them to sit up and take note

B.C. teacher loses licence after sexual relationships with two recently-graduated students

The teacher won’t be allowed to apply for a teaching certificate until 2035

Lower Mainland teacher facing child pornography charges

Elazar Reshef, 52, has worked in the Delta School District

Man who rammed gate near Trudeau residence with truck faces multiple charges

The man, who police have not yet officially identified, will be charged with multiple offences

All community COVID-19 outbreaks declared over in B.C.

Abbotsford manufacturer cleared by Dr. Bonnie Henry

Kelowna RCMP commander calls for more nurses during wellness checks after complaint

Southeast District Commander wants to increase Police and Crisis Team program

Most Read