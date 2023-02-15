Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo

Lower mainland residents charged for drug trafficking in Campbell River

Multiple charges of trafficking in a controlled substance were approved Feb. 13 against two lower mainland residents based on a Nov. 16 investigation conducted by the Campbell River RCMP Street Crimes Unit.

According to a Campbell River RCMP press release, Parmvir Dhaliwal was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl and one count of obstructing a police officer.

Gurvinder Deo was charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl and one count of obstructing a police officer.

Dhaliwal and Deo were apprehended by officers on Nov. 16 after trafficking activities were witnessed in Campbell River. Subsequent to their arrest, police located cocaine and fentanyl packaged for street sale. It was further determined at that time that Dhaliwal was subject to multiple Warrants of Arrest out of the Lower Mainland.

A trial date has yet to be set for the offences of Nov. 16.

Campbell River

