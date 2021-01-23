Loveland Bay and 23 other B.C. parks to see funding and improvements in 2021

Loveland Bay Provincial Park, located on the north side of Campbell Lake, will see some improvements this year as part of the BC Parks and StrongerBC grant. Photo courtesy Google Maps

The provincial government will be investing $5 million in projects spanning 24 provincial parks including the Loveland Bay Provincial Park in 2021.

Loveland Bay is one of four West Coast parks that are getting funding. The park will benefit from an upgraded campground, which will include improvements to the beach, campsites and service areas. The funding is part of the StrongerBC economic recovery initiative that is geared towards promoting wellness and employment.

“We have heard the call for greater access to the outdoors to promote health and well-being during COVID-19. These meaningful projects create jobs to address those needs as part of our support for B.C. communities,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy. “Investing in provincial parks also protects sensitive ecosystems, supports our climate change goals and makes parks more accessible for everyone to enjoy.”

The projects are all scheduled for completion this spring. The parks involved are located all over the province. Improvements range from upgrading drinking water systems in some parks, to installing electric vehicle charging stations in others. Other coastal parks include Macmillan Provincial Park, Maquinna Marine Provincial Park and Rathtrevor Beach Provincial Park.

RELATED: Vancouver Island’s provincial parks ready to reopen

Drivers swerve to avoid giant potholes on dangerous road near Campbell River



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC ParksCampbell RiverOutdoors and Recreation