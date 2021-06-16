Two Lotto Max tickets sold on Vancouver Island were winners, though nobody won the $70-million jackpot in Tuesday’s draw. (BCLC image)

Lotto Max player in Campbell River wins $1 million

Record-breaking draw Tuesday, June 15, also sees $500,000 winner in Nanaimo

No one won the $70-million jackpot, but two lotto players on Vancouver Island won big paydays nevertheless.

A ticket sold in Nanaimo won $500,000 in Tuesday’s record-breaking draw, while a ticket sold in Campbell River won $1 million.

To view the winning numbers, click here.

The jackpot for the next draw on Friday, June 18, will remain at an estimated $70 million, with 70 Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

“Seven weeks, millions of players and unprecedented lottery excitement,” noted B.C. Lottery Corporation in a press release leading up to Tuesday’s draw.

For more information about playing the lotto, visit PlayNow.com. For information about gambling responsibly, visit GameSense.com.

-files from Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Lotto Max jackpot goes unclaimed again

READ ALSO: Nanaimo woman will buy ‘supersonic’ hair dryer after $500,000 lotto win


