Members of the Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue spent Wednesday evening on Forbidden Plateau in order to assist a hiker who got lost in the Mount Beacher area. Photo by CTV Vancouver Island

Lost hiker rescued off Mount Beacher on Vancouver Island

Crew members were tasked around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday for the hiker

Comox Valley Ground Search and Rescue put their regular practice on hold Wednesday evening in order to rescue a lost hiker in the Mount Beacher area.

Crew members were tasked around 4:30 p.m. for the hiker, who was lost but stayed in once place, the organization noted on social media.

The search team used the old Forbidden Plateau ski lodge as their base in order to reach the hiker, who had a whistle and was dressed for the weather.

RELATED: Hiker stuck on cliff rescued near Comox Lake

As the hiker did not wait to ask for assistance, CVSAR was able to organize the search in daylight but made contact with him just before 9 p.m.

The rescue comes just a few weeks after CVSAR assisted with rescuing a man who was stuck on a cliff ledge during a hike near Comox Lake.


Search and Rescue

