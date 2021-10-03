Equipment, along with guitar straps belonging to musicians Barney Bentall and Tom Taylor, was stolen from Parksville’s Knox United Church on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Shari Ulrich Facebook photo)

Equipment, along with guitar straps belonging to musicians Barney Bentall and Tom Taylor, was stolen from Parksville’s Knox United Church on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. (Shari Ulrich Facebook photo)

Longtime Canadian music stars have equipment stolen from Vancouver Island church

Shari Ulrich asks for help locating items

Canadian music star Shari Ulrich is looking for some help from the public after the theft of equipment Friday in Parksville.

The singer-songwriter was performing alongside Barney Bentall and Tom Taylor as Bentall Taylor Ulrich at Knox United Church on Friday, Oct. 1, and Saturday, Oct. 2.

On her Facebook page Sunday, Ulrich noted the theft.

“Hi, Vancouver Island folks!” she said. “Late in the evening of Friday, Oct. 1, the venue we were playing in Parksville, Knox United, was broken into. Fortunately all our instruments were safely locked away, but my pedal board and Barn and Tom’s guitar straps with a lot of sentimental value were stolen from the stage.

“So, if you happen to see this combination of pedals on a Nano+ pedal board, or someone sporting a handsome new guitar strap, or at pawn shop around Parksville or Nanaimo, please do contact me via (Facebook) Messenger right away. You never know! The more eyes out there the better.”

Story will be updated as more information and police comment becomes available.

— NEWS Staff

READ MORE: Musician Shari Ulrich enjoys playing alongside Barney Bentall, Tom Taylor

