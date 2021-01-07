An Island Health worker is vaccinated at a clinic in Victoria last month. (Island Health photo)

An Island Health worker is vaccinated at a clinic in Victoria last month. (Island Health photo)

Long-term care workers in Campbell River and Nanaimo receiving COVID-19 vaccinations

Island Health says it has received additional 3,900 doses of Pfizer vaccine

The health authority for Vancouver Island has detailed plans to expand vaccinations for COVID-19.

In a press release, Island Health said an extra 3,900 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine have been received, allowing it to expand immunization outside the greater Victoria area, with clinics now planned for both Nanaimo and Campbell River.

Care support and medical staff working in long-term care will be eligible to be vaccinated and people who qualify will be contacted directly by Island Health on how to set up an appointment, the press release said.

Sharron Traub, manager of Dufferin Place in Nanaimo, welcomed the news.

“Our No. 1 goal throughout this pandemic has been to protect our residents,” Traub said in the press release. “Providing the vaccine to front-line health-care workers in long-term care is a critical line of defence to keep this virus out, and an important show of support for those caring for and protecting some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

The sentiment was echoed by the manager of Yucalta Lodge in Campbell River.

“Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine gives all of us working in long-term care renewed hope and a sense of relief after many months of vigilance,” Jae Yon Jones said in the press release. “While our entire team is weary, they are resilient and heartened by the added layer of protection the vaccine will provide for both themselves and the residents they care for.”

Island Health is adhering to B.C.’s vaccination plan, said the press release. Residents and staff in long-term and assisted living, individuals in hospital and hospital health care workers, paramedics and isolated First Nation communities are among those receiving priority.

Dr. Richard Stanwick, Island Health chief medical health officer, is expected to provide more details about vaccine distribution this afternoon.

RELATED: Snuneymuxw asks for COVID-19 vaccine ASAP as counts rise


reporter@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusIsland Healthvaccines

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Conservative MPs demand plan for B.C. salmon farm transition
Next story
Construction contract awarded for SRD’s Connected Coast project

Just Posted

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. Conservative MPs are demanding to know what the federal government plans to do to help the thousands of British Columbians impacted by the immanent, forced closure of Discovery Islands salmon farms. (THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward photo)
Conservative MPs demand plan for B.C. salmon farm transition

Fisheries minister committed to stakeholder meetings in early 2021

An Island Health worker is vaccinated at a clinic in Victoria last month. (Island Health photo)
Long-term care workers in Campbell River and Nanaimo receiving COVID-19 vaccinations

Island Health says it has received additional 3,900 doses of Pfizer vaccine

Island Health had a record number of new cases reported Jan. 6 (Black Press Media file photo)
Island Health’s daily COVID-19 case count reaches record high

28 new cases reported on Jan. 6

Sara Lopez Assu says she’s relatively happy with how the Campbell River Art Gallery team managed to weather the storm that was 2020. File Photo by Mike Davies/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River Art Gallery director reflects on ‘maybe our hardest year ever’

‘It would be easy to look back and be disappointed … but that’s not going to get us anywhere’

Nuu-chah-nulth Tribal Council nurse Marion Guiraud administers a Moderna vaccine shot to Huu-ay-aht chief councillor Robert Dennis Sr. at Huu-ay-aht’s Anacla Government office on Monday. Photo courtesy, Rachel Young.
Eight Island Health region First Nations share 1,900 doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Moderna vaccine given six West Coast Nuu-chah-nulth First Nations, two others on North Island

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix give a briefing on the coronavirus pandemic at the B.C. legislature, April 21, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C. records 625 more COVID-19 cases as holiday results come in

Dr. Bonnie Henry to announce Thursday if orders extended

Cathy McLeod (File Photo)
Northern B.C. MP’s office broken into amid her support for vaccines, she says in tweet

There are no known suspects at this time

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

(Black Press file photo)
UPDATE: 2 people fatally stabbed near Creston, male suspect at large

The 40-year-old Calgary man was pronounced dead at the scene and the 25-year-old West Kootenay woman succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

A Kelowna church congregation will continue to worship together, despite receiving a ticket by police. (Pixabay)
Kelowna church vows to keep congregating, fight fine after breaking gathering ban

Since the pandemic began, Harvest Ministries has not stopped gathering

Pattullo Bridge replacement is one of a group of major construction projects due to begin in B.C. with union-only labour. (Black Press Media)
LETTER: Compulsory trades training for B.C. apprentices makes sense

B.C. Building Trades women’s group endorses NDP’s move

Police boats were called in to search the Fraser River after a report that a plane had crashed where the river runs between Langley and Maple Ridge (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)
Report unveils final moments before still-missing Cessna crashed into Fraser River in June

Still no sign of plane or passengers from June 6 crash

About two thirds of British Columbians feel safe walking through their neighbourhood after dark, according to a new Research Co. survey. (File)
Most British Columbians feel safe from criminal activity: poll

More than 80 per cent call for ban on assault weapons

Nanaimo RCMP hope to find the owner of cash that flew out of a moving vehicle in the north end on Monday. (File photo)
Pedestrian in Nanaimo finds money ‘floating from the sky,’ turns it over to RCMP

Woman out for a walk gathers up cash that flew out of moving vehicle

Most Read