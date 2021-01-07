Long-term care workers in Campbell River and Nanaimo receiving COVID-19 vaccinations

Island Health says it has received additional 3,900 doses of Pfizer vaccine

An Island Health worker is vaccinated at a clinic in Victoria last month. (Island Health photo)

The health authority for Vancouver Island has detailed plans to expand vaccinations for COVID-19.

In a press release, Island Health said an extra 3,900 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine have been received, allowing it to expand immunization outside the greater Victoria area, with clinics now planned for both Nanaimo and Campbell River.

Care support and medical staff working in long-term care will be eligible to be vaccinated and people who qualify will be contacted directly by Island Health on how to set up an appointment, the press release said.

Sharron Traub, manager of Dufferin Place in Nanaimo, welcomed the news.

“Our No. 1 goal throughout this pandemic has been to protect our residents,” Traub said in the press release. “Providing the vaccine to front-line health-care workers in long-term care is a critical line of defence to keep this virus out, and an important show of support for those caring for and protecting some of the most vulnerable members of our community.”

The sentiment was echoed by the manager of Yucalta Lodge in Campbell River.

“Receiving the COVID-19 vaccine gives all of us working in long-term care renewed hope and a sense of relief after many months of vigilance,” Jae Yon Jones said in the press release. “While our entire team is weary, they are resilient and heartened by the added layer of protection the vaccine will provide for both themselves and the residents they care for.”

Island Health is adhering to B.C.’s vaccination plan, said the press release. Residents and staff in long-term and assisted living, individuals in hospital and hospital health care workers, paramedics and isolated First Nation communities are among those receiving priority.

Dr. Richard Stanwick, Island Health chief medical health officer, is expected to provide more details about vaccine distribution this afternoon.

RELATED: Snuneymuxw asks for COVID-19 vaccine ASAP as counts rise



reporter@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusIsland Healthvaccines