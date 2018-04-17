New recruits to the Campbell River Fire Department receive their helmets at a recent ceremont at the Maritime Heritage Centre. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River

Long service recognized, new recruits added to Campbell River Fire Department

City recognizes firefighters at recent ceremony at Maritime Heritage Centre

The City of Campbell River Fire Department recognized the hard work and dedication of firefighters, including new recruits and auxiliary members at a recent ceremony at the Maritime Heritage Centre.

New members to the fire department include firefighters James Kay, Andy Michaluk, Ashley Mills and Nic Olson.

David Hutton was acknowledged for receiving Fire Officer Level 1 certification, required for supervision and direction of crews.

Long-service medals were presented to:

• Kelly Bellefleur – 25 years

• Michael Dumont – 25 years

• Bruce Holbrook – 25 years

• Lee Pendergast – 25 years

• Andy Eppler – 20 years

2016-17 graduating recruits included: Derek Brady, Tim Graham, Adam Guilderson, Dario Komljenovic and Ceilo Toledo.

2017-18 recruits include: James Danylchuk, Steve Eikeland, Jody Hagel and Daniel Martin. They have completed a two-month recruitment process and began the nine-month basic firefighter training in September.

“Each recruit commits more than 200 hours of training to complete the required Fire Fighter Level II certification and accreditation,” says deputy fire chief Kelly Bellefleur. “The department’s in-house fire service instructors contributed countless hours of instruction and evaluation – a critical component to the success of the training program.

“The City of Campbell River’s fire department strives to be a leader in meeting the training standards set forth by the Province of BC for all its members. We are recognized as one of the few fire departments in the province to deliver such a well-structured in-house program.”

