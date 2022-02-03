Campbell River RCMP recommend car owners keep their vehicles secured, refrain from leaving valuables in cars, and if possible, mount a camera on their house after a spate of recent thefts from automobiles. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror

‘Lock your doors’ says Campbell River RCMP

‘Campbell River is not a small town anymore’ — Const. Maury Tyre

Campbell River RCMP are reminding members of the community to lock their doors and lock up their belongings.

The bulk of the criminals we are dealing with are opportunists, explained Const. Maury Tyre. They are looking for quick, easy scores, and right now the community is providing an ample amount of easy targets.

On January 22, a local man was apprehended under the Mental Health Act with items from several motor vehicle break-ins with his belongings. In addition he was identified as a burglar who had entered an occupied, unlocked travel trailer in the middle of the night and stole several items.

It was determined that premises and vehicles had been left insecure. The 25-year-old suspect remains in custody at this time.

Other recent events have taken place where people have had highly intoxicated individuals wander into their homes or found them passed out in their vehicles in the morning, said Tyre. The reality is Campbell River is not a small town anymore despite many residents’ memories of it being one. For the most part it is still a very safe community, as most violence occurs between individuals who are known to one another. That being said, it’s still important to take the most basic of precautions to protect yourselves and your belongings

The RCMP suggest that people “Set a reminder for yourselves, however you need to do it.

“At 9:00 p.m. lock it up. That means, double check your vehicles are locked, make sure your valuables have been put away, and lock the doors and windows of your home to ensure you don’t have unwanted visitors.”

Campbell River RCMP see uptick in thefts from autos


RCMP

‘Lock your doors’ says Campbell River RCMP

