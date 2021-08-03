Local Indigenous environmental stewardship leader giving talk Thursday

Coy Cliffe, founder of the 7th Generation Stewards Society, discussing the group’s work via Zoom

Cory Cliffe (right) with niece Lyric John-Cliffe by the Campbell River Estuary. Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror

A local leader in Indigenous environmental stewardship is giving an online seminar on Thursday.

Cory Cliffe, a Wei Wai Kum First Nation member who founded the 7th Generation Stewards Society, will discuss the group’s work in a ‘Lunch ‘N’ Learn’ via Zoom on Aug. 5 at noon. Cliffe is a ‘guardian watchman’ of the Campbell River Estuary and has been working to restore and enhance the environment there using a ‘seven-generation approach’ of planning ahead for seven generations.

The talk is part of the “Q̓aq̓uƛ̓aʔinē sa Noqe – Hearts Learning” project by Volunteer Campbell River connecting community members, volunteers and staff of local organizations and businesses to learn about local Indigenous neighbours.

Those interested in the workshop may contact Volunteer Campbell River at 250-287-8111 or mail@volunteercr.ca. There is also an online registration.

