Author Diana Stevan, shown in a file photo, is a finalist in the fiction category of the Whistler Independent Book Awards.

Local author in the running for national fiction award

Diana Stevan’s historical novel Sunflowers Under Fire a finalist for Whistler Independent Book Award

A Campbell River-based writer has been selected as a finalist for a national book award.

Diana Stevan is among three finalists in the fiction category of the Whistler Independent Book Awards (WIBAs).

Asked how she felt about the honour on Monday, she said “I was surprised… over the moon, thrilled.”

Sunflowers Under Fire, Stevan’s third novel, is based on the life of her grandmother, Lukia Mazurets, a Ukrainian farm wife, during the upheavals of the early 20th century, including the First World War and the Russian Revolution.

“The story starts when her husband had just volunteered for the Czar’s army, and while he’s in the neighbouring city doing that, she’s delivering her eighth child,” said Stevan, who launched the book at the Campbell River library in May.

“She’s really angry, because the Germans and the Austrians are threatening to invade their area, and actually soon after, she has to flee to a refugee camp with her children while her house burns.”

READ MORE: Campbell River author taps into mother’s stories for novel

READ MORE: Writer’s novel based on job she couldn’t let go of

The saga is based on stories recounted by Stevan’s mother, combined with extensive background research, including at libraries in Vancouver, Winnipeg, Toronto, New York City, and Stamford, Connecticut.

Stevan’s grandmother, or baba, never spoke about life in the Old Country, Stevan said.

“I think it’s much like soldiers who go to war, and they don’t want to talk about what they experienced because they bring up some of that pain and heartache that went with what they did,” she said.

Finalists were chosen from a shortlist by members of the Metro-Vancouver branch of the Canadian Authors Association.

The two other contenders for the fiction award are Ann Shortell for her debut novel Celtic Knot – A Clara Swift Tale, and Edythe Anstey Hanen for her book Nine Birds Singing. The winner will be announced in October.

The contest is sponsored by the Writers’ Union of Canada, in partnership with the Whistler Writing Society, Canadian Authors and Vivalogue Publishing.

The WIBAs are open to Canadian authors who have self-published a book or books within the past five years.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. teens wanted in double homicide, suspicious death spotted in Manitoba
Next story
B.C. rail crossing death highlights risks for people in wheelchairs: watchdog

Just Posted

VIDEO: Merville wildlife rescuers tell story with new visitor centre

Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society opened visitor centre to support animal work

Local author in the running for national fiction award

Diana Stevan’s historical novel Sunflowers Under Fire a finalist for Whistler Independent Book Award

City of Campbell River making headway on invasive species treatment

Too many private property owners unresponsive to notifications regarding knotweed, however

Campbell River Ravens swept out of PNWLL playoffs

The Campbell River Ravens were swept out of the Jr. B Pacific… Continue reading

Land-based aquaculture proponent gets Haig-Brown Conservation Award

Eric Hobson known for financing and building Kuterra in partnership with ‘Namgis First Nation

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

B.C. rail crossing death highlights risks for people in wheelchairs: watchdog

Transportation Safety Board points to ‘persistent risks faced by persons using assistive devices’

BC Cancer Agency refuses to release audit’s critical findings, but discloses ‘positive’ findings

Information and Privacy Commissioner asked to review redactions of cancer agency’s triage audit

B.C. teens wanted in double homicide, suspicious death spotted in Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky were thought to have been seen in the Gillam area

Vancouver Island man wanted after walking away from halfway house in Victoria

Warrant issued for Jesse Goodale, convicted of aggravated assault

Memorial bench painted by Vancouver woman to stay in park for now

Park board to look at options for artistic enhancements on commemorative benches

VIDEO: Man found dead near B.C. teens’ truck could be linked to a double homicide

RCMP said they are looking for Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, of Port Alberni

Weather Network’s anti-meat video ‘doesn’t reflect true story’: cattle ranchers

At issue is the video’s suggestion that cutting back on meat consumption could help save the planet

VIDEO: Young couple found dead in northern B.C. had been shot, police say

Chynna Noelle Deese of the U.S. and Lucas Robertson Fowler of Australia were found along Highway 97

Most Read